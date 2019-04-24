ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH Confusion surrounds the best-laid plans. Try to sort through who, when and where. Confirm appointments; you'll feel a lot better as a result. A discussion might seem futile, but it isn't. Be more aware of your image and how people respond to you as a result. Tonight: A force to behold.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH Refuse to be politely coaxed into seeing what's going on. Your sense of humor emerges once more. You discover the value of having a lot to do and not getting caught up in problems that stem from someone's mood. Tonight: Try a movie.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH You feel as though someone doesn't get the difference between you and another person. At the moment, you do best when relating on a one-on-one level, but you could still be confused after a discussion. Tonight: Spend a special few hours with a loved one.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH Your emotional nature takes you down a new path. You could wonder what might be best. A partner or close friend could give you an earful. This person feels the need to communicate his or her opinions. Listen; you might gain some important insight. Tonight: Be yourself.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You could be at the end of your line. No matter what you do or why, it somehow affects your daily life. You want to be efficient yet maintain the lightness that's associated with your sign. Confusion surrounds the best of intentions. Tonight: Put your feet up.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHH You could be in a situation you'd prefer not to be in. Tap into your creativity; you'll find the exit point. Don't allow unnecessary stress to get in your way. Confusion will work itself through. Express your caring and concerns. Tonight: As you like it.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH You have the ability to make a difference as you rarely have. You don't need to settle, but you do need to commit to a certain direction. Confusion is the earmark of the day. Make sure that everyone is on the same page. Tonight: Get some extra R and R.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH You're keen on letting others know what you think. However, how you state your case or express your opinions s often what defines success. You know what's needed. As other requests come in, do only what you have to. Tonight: As you like it.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Tension could build over a financial matter. You might not see eye to eye with someone else, but it might not be necessary. You could feel that others are refusing to be logical. Tonight: Make your own decisions.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH You have an opportunity presented to you. Confusion and a potential misunderstanding could cause you to look at this matter differently or possibly not even hear the offer. Stay centered; you might hear what's being discussed more clearly. Tonight: As you might like.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Absorb information with care. Once you digest all that's said, how you feel about what you're hearing could change radically. Take your time before giving any responses or thoughts. You'll have an unusual outlook. Tonight: A must appearance.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Zero in on an important meeting. Although many controversial ideas could be tossed out, some might have inlaid pearls of wisdom. Think about what's being presented. You don't need to comment unless you really want to. Tonight: Join friends.