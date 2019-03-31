Burlington Kiwanis Club, meets noon Thursdays at Comfort Suites. To learn more, visit www.burlingtonkiwanis.com.

Burlington Model Airplane Club, meets 2 p.m. the first Sunday of the month at Polson Field at Big Hollow Park. To learn more, visit www.tiny.cc/bmac.

Burlington Noon Lions, meets noon Tuesdays at Comfort Suites, U.S. 61.

Burlington Rotary Club, meets noon Mondays at Comfort Suites, U.S. 61.

Burlington Toastmasters, meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday every two weeks at Burlington Public Library, 210 Court St., Meeting Room B, open to anyone interested in overcoming the fear of public speaking. To learn more, call (319) 572-2174.

Henry County Democrats, meets 6:30 p.m. the first Monday of every month. Meeting locations vary. To learn more call Debra Rodgers at (563) 249-9949.

Optimist Club of Burlington/West Burlington, meets noon Thursdays at Happy Joe's, 1011 Lawrence Drive. To learn more, call (319) 759-5797.

Society of Great River Poets, reading and critique is 2 p.m. each first and third Saturday at Burlington Public Library. To learn more, call (319) 752-4459.

Tri-State Chess Club, meets 6 p.m. Mondays except holidays at Hy-Vee’s deli in Keokuk. To learn more, call Arnie Gatton at (319) 795-4134.

Tri-State Humanists, meets 2 p.m. every first Saturday at Starr's Cave Nature Center, 11627 Starr's Cave Park Road. To learn more, call Rick Johnson at (319) 601-1364.