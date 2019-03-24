Burlington elementary
Monday: Grilled chicken in bun, green beans, garden salad, whole red apple.
Tuesday: Chili crispito, black beans, salsa, garden salad, applesauce cup.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, tri-tater, garden salad, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, garden salad, diced pears.
Friday: Cheese pizza, baby carrots, garden salad, strawberries.
Danville
Monday: Cheese omelet, orange juice, muffin, fruit and veggie bar.
Tuesday: Tater tot casserole, green beans, bread and margarine, fruit and veggie bar.
Wednesday: French bread pizza, lettuce salad and ranch dressing, fruit and veggie bar.
Thursday: Fried chicken leg, steamed carrots, dinner roll and margarine, fruit and veggie bar.
Friday: Barbecue pulled pork on bun, cole slaw, baked beans, fruit and veggie bar.
Fort Madison
Monday: Drumstick, baked beans, apple, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Meatball sub, corn, pears.
Wednesday: Teriyaki beef dippers, California blend veggies, strawberries, multigrain bread stick.
Thursday: No school.
Friday: No school.
Holy Trinity
Monday: Tenderloin, cheese slice, lettuce salad, peaches.
Tuesday: Grilled chicken, sandwich, french fries, apricots.
Wednesday: Loaded nachos, lettuce, cheese, black beans, pears.
Thursday: Mozzarella sticks, marinara sauce, baked beans, applesauce, sandwich.
Friday: Pancakes, egg patty and cheese, hash browns, apricots.
Mount Pleasant
Monday: French toast sticks, sausage patty, tri-potato, 100-percent juice.
Tuesday: Barbecue pork rib on whole grain bun, sweet potato fries, grapes, oatmeal cookie.
Wednesday: Tostada, refried beans, salad and ranch dressing, peaches.
Thursday: Teriyaki chicken, rice, winter blend veggies, apple slice.
Friday: No school.
New London
Monday: Egg rolls, chicken nuggets, rice, fruit and veggie bar, mandarin oranges, fortune cookie.
Tuesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, bread stick, green beans, fruit and veggie bar.
Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun, smiles, side kick, animal crackers.
Thursday: French toast, sausage, cereal, juice, syrup, fruit and veggie bar.
Friday: Cook’s choice with dessert.
Notre Dame
Monday: Mini corn dogs, sweet potato fries, green beans, garden salad, whole pear.
Tuesday: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, apple.
Wednesday: Turkey deli, seasoned potato cubes, baby carrots, cinnamon applesauce cup.
Thursday: Hot dog in bun, curly fries, baked beans, garden salad, diced peach cup, apple juice cup.
Friday: Pizza, sweet potato puffs, peas, garden salad, orange.
West Burlington
Monday: No school.
Tuesday: Tenderloin sandwich, sweet potato fries, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, pears.
Thursday: Cheeseburger, baked beans, pineapple.
Friday: Chicken nuggets, cheesy broccoli, applesauce.
West Central
Monday: Hot dog with bun, baked beans, cooked carrots, relish, onions, peaches.
Tuesday: Early dismissal.
Wednesday: Crispiness, green beans, cheese sauce, salsa, pears.
Thursday: Goulash, corn, fresh broccoli, bread and butter, applesauce.
Friday: Fish, cooked mixed vegetables, macaroni and cheese, tartar sauce, pudding, apple slices.
Winfield-Mount Union
Monday: Hot dog, baked beans, fries, mandarin oranges.
Tuesday: Chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, grapes, roll.
Wednesday: Pepperoni pizza, celery, cherry tomato, green beans, applesauce.
Thursday: Mandarin orange chicken, bread stick, steamed broccoli, rice, peaches.
Friday: Tomato soup, cheese bread stick, tossed salad, corn, kiwi.