ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH When you focus on someone or something, your intensity can be felt by many people around you. Before you draw someone in, make sure you really want to. The disappointment that this person could experience after such intensity could be rough. Tonight: Be thoughtful.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You have several choices among plans and company. Only you know what makes you most content. Now is the time to manifest a long-term desire. Just make sure you really want it. The other party could be only too happy to participate in this adventure. Tonight: Let your imagination take off.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHHH Someone comes toward you. This person could be a delight in general, but your focus is elsewhere. How you distance yourself and respond to this person can make or break your bond. Tonight: Put on your dancing shoes. Count on a late night.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You become nearly childlike in your choices and what goes on. Your affection for another person emerges. You can be fun, perky, and perhaps a little shy. The other party could be delighted by your attention. Tonight: Party the night away.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHH Tension soars around the home front. You might feel as if you cannot win, no matter what. Calm down and relax. A loved one lets you know, in no uncertain terms, where he or she is coming from. Be aware of a family member's needs. Tonight: Throw a party.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You could be tired and withdrawn. You also might wonder which way would be best to proceed. Do not close down. Rather, deal with the issues at hand. You could be drawn to a different solution than you have been in the recent past. Tonight: Chat over a relaxing meal.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHH You can handle what comes down the pike. Understand the implications of this event on your finances. You might want to back off before the cost becomes too great. You might need to use your self-discipline. Tonight: Make it your treat.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHHH Others look to you for ideas and the possibility of change. You could see a situation differently from other people. You might not realize how often people use you as a resource. Tonight: Beam in much more of what you want.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH Much is going on behind the scenes. You are likely to lie back and allow others to make the first move. Following this procedure allows you to relax far more and, at the same time, gather more information. Tonight: Play it low-key.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHHH You will zero in on an important priority even if surrounded by a social situation. You know what you want, and you know how to get there. Allow greater give-and-take between you and another person. Tonight: Make the most of the evening.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You could be at the point of no return. You also may want to adapt and change your ideas and thoughts around an important figure in your life. You will bring others together for an important occasion too. Tonight: Out late.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHHH You could be very tired. Indulge in a get-together only after you have had time for a nap. You will revive your energy as a result. Willingly get together with someone quite different. You might opt to get together with this person and some friends at the movies or a play. You will be able to relax more. Be entertained. Tonight: Whatever feels right.