The NCAA basketball tournament is set to begin, but the biggest game on the schedule for our area is the 6th Annual Midwest Magic game against the Burlington Police Department on Sunday.

Billed as a "Magical Afternoon" the game pits about 50 area Magic athletes in a full court battle in the Burlington High School gym against the police squad as a fundraiser to benefit the area Adult Special Olympics.

"We've won five in a row. This will be a six-peat," said Terry Coakley, the point guard and one captain for the Midwest Magic. "That would be great for us to win."

"The team has been practicing hard to get prepared to dominate the cops," add Coakley bringing a little smack to the annual game.

Magic coach Bret Mitchell wasn't as confident because the winter weather has impacted practice.

"This could be a close game, but think we can pull it out," said Mitchell.

The police meanwhile have a new gym in the police station to strengthen their stamina and will be ready for the fun and the challenge.

"They have a blast. It's so much fun." said Burlington Police Lt. Wayne Thomson about the police department's team. "You pretty much laugh the whole time."

He did have his concerns as the police will suit up about 13 members and with the Magic team has 50 players, so they will always have fresh legs in the game.

The game has become more of an event, with food, souvenirs and a silent auction, to raise funds to help the athletes participate in activities throughout the year.

This year they have added a beach theme calling it Ballin' at the Beach to ramp up the excitement. In an effort to make it more family friendly, they have added a kids carnival with free games and prizes for children. Pig Out food truck will operate concession in the lunchroom with proceeds benefiting the fundraiser.

"It's great to win. To see the reactions of the teammates after the game," said Coakley oozing with confidence.

Tickets for the event are $5 for Adults, $3 for students and free for children under age 5. Tickets can be purchased at Hopefully Yours at 617 Jefferson St. and at Hy-Vee stores in Burlington. There will be an additional $1 charge for tickets purchased at the door.

Doors open at 3 p.m. and the game begins at 4 p.m. at Burlington High School gym, 421 Terrace Drive in Burlington. Gym entrance is on the south side of the building.