Burlington elementary
Monday: Chalupa, tater tots, peas, mixed fruit, baby carrots.
Tuesday: Breaded pork choppette in bun, baked beans, garden salad, whole red apple.
Wednesday: Beef burrito, corn, garden salad, whole orange.
Thursday: Mini corn dogs, tri-tater, garden salad, diced pears.
Friday: Bread sticks, marinara cup, oven fries, garden salad, mixed fruit.
Danville
Monday: Hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, french fries, fruit and veggie bar.
Tuesday: Chicken crispitos, salsa, sour cream, corn, black beans, fruit and veggie bar.
Wednesday: Cheese pizza, lettuce salad with ranch dressing, fruit and veggie bar.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes and gravy, fruit and veggie bar.
Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, fruit and veggie bar.
Fort Madison
Monday: Omelet, pancakes, ti-taters, apple.
Tuesday: Chili soup, multigrain bread stick, whole grain crackers, mandarin oranges.
Wednesday: Pulled pork on bun, tater tots, applesauce.
Thursday: Pizza burger, carrots, pear.
Friday: Macaroni and cheese, romaine spinach salad, strawberries, double chocolate cookie.
Holy Trinity
Monday: Hamburger, cheese slice, french fries, apple slices.
Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, lettuce, cheese, peaches, black beans.
Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, mixed fruit.
Thursday: Walking tacos, lettuce, cheese, mandarin oranges, broccoli and cheese.
Friday: Grilled cheese, corn, pineapple, tomato juice, cookie.
Mount Pleasant
Monday: Meatball sub, steamed broccoli, fresh carrots and ranch dip, mandarin oranges, shamrock cookie.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, salad and ranch dressing, fruit cocktail, roll.
Wednesday: Cheeseburger, sweet potato waffle fries, fresh broccoli and ranch dip, pears.
Thursday: Ham and potato bake, green beans, fresh carrots and ranch dip, banana, roll.
Friday: Corn dog, baked beans, fresh carrots and ranch dip, tropical fruit.
New London
Monday: Chicken tacos, refried beans, black beans, corn, fruit and veggie bar.
Tuesday: Corn dogs, cheese dip, tater tots, fruit and veggie bar.
Wednesday: Orange chicken, rice, fortune cookie, fruit and veggie bar.
Thursday: Tenderloin on a whole grain bun, french fries, fruit and veggie bar.
Friday: Bosco, marinara sauce, Italian salad, fruit and veggie bar.
Notre Dame
Monday: Chicken patty in bun, sweet potato fries, baked beans, garden salad, dried cranberries.
Tuesday: Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, corn, garden salad, whole pear.
Wednesday: Polish sausage in bun, tater babies, green beans, garden salad, kiwi apple juice.
Thursday: Fiestada, seasoned potato cubes, peas, garden salad, whole red apple.
Friday: Bread sticks, marinara cup, oven fries, garden salad, garden salad, mixed fruit, strawberry applesauce cup.
West Central
Monday: Barbecue ribs with bun, french fries, peas, pickles, onions, apple slices.
Tuesday: Taco in a bag, refried beans, applesauce.
Wednesday: Spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread, corn, apricots.
Thursday: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, crackers, carrot and celery sticks, frozen fruit.
Friday: Pizza crunches or fish, cooked mixed vegetables, marinara sauce, sugar cookie, mixed fruit.
Winfield-Mount Union
Monday: Country style beef patty, mashed potato, gravy, steamed broccoli, pineapple, roll.
Tuesday: Biscuit and gravy, sausage, steamed carrots, hash brown, pears.
Wednesday: Spaghetti, garlic bread, garden salad, green beans, peaches.
Thursday: Pulled pork sandwich, cole slaw, baked beans, orange.
Friday: Tuna noodle casserole, bread stick, peas, applesauce.