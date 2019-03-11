ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHH Your determination earmarks whatever you focus on and deem important. You have the energy to take a project to its grass roots and redesign it if necessary. Your patience and resourcefulness ensure that you come out with a sure winner. Tonight: Let the party begin!

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHHH You refuse to accept "no" when it comes to a project or heartfelt request. How you approach this matter will determine how it turns out. You might not see the whole implication of this idea, but you see enough to push hard to make it so. Tonight: As you like it.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH You could feel overwhelmed by all that's on your plate. If you can pull back some or eliminate one project, you could be happier with the end results. Your feelings run high, and you appear to be invested in a certain outcome. Tonight: Cocoon some.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHHH Once you focus on the long-term results you desire, a situation appears that you really could get involved in. Be careful with how you continue a specific drive or desire and what you'll do to draw the results that you want. Tonight: Let the party go on.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHHH All eyes turn to you and an impending need or challenge. You might need to push hard, but you'll inevitably land where you want to and draw the results you desire. Creativity soars. Tonight: Ask for what you want.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You could be in a position of having to explain another person's choices. In order to achieve those results, you will need to walk in this person's shoes and think in a similar manner. By clearing out an issue, your bond will warm and grow. Tonight: Adjust to a new friend's or loved one's request.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHH Pressure builds through a partnership and the other party's requests. You might need to give yourself some space to consider the possibilities. A parent or a domestic situation becomes quite demanding. Tonight: Flex.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Knowing full well what you need to do, defer to a loved one. If you become too demanding, you'll certainly hear about it. Others seem extremely reactive; tread carefully. You speak your mind, but don a very serious tone. Tonight: Opt for togetherness.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHH You might want to think about frolicking away in some wonderful places; however, you realize the importance of maintaining and excelling in your daily life and work. Be careful; if frustrated, you could become accident-prone. Tonight: Keep your nose to the grindstone.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH The best laid plans could explode for no reason, leaving you scratching your head. Don't allow a situation to get to you. Given some time and consideration by all parties, the situation is likely to pass. Tonight: Dig up someone with whom you always have a good time.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH You feel the innate tension of the day. The issue could surround your home or domestic life. You're also anxious about making a good impression on someone who is key to your well-being. Refuse to be cornered by a friend who can be demanding. Tonight: Time to hang loose.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH You'll speak your mind. However, others seem more than willing to speak louder than you do, and you might feel as though your thoughts are melting away unnoticed! Not so. Relax. Be open to a discussion. Tonight: Before deciding, return calls.