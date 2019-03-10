The North African herdsman knew a good buy when he saw one. He had carefully surveyed the young American woman touring the marketplace and then approached her husband and announced: “I’ll give 40 camels for her.”

There was a momentary pause as Mark Fehseke inquired how much 40 camels were worth in dollars before Marguerite Fehseke could quickly lead him away. It was a wise choice, for otherwise Burlington would have lost one of its strongest proponents for child welfare and a dedicated community activist.

The Fehsekes' brief foray into the camel trade occurred in the early 1980s when they were far into the wilds of Tunisia. There, the Fehsekes were working with the Peace Corps — Mark in soil conservation and Marguerite was teaching English.

It was a long way from Marguerite’s upbringing in Henderson County, Illinois, near Gladstone. However, her arrival in the Third World was not a surprise because she had already demonstrated a knack for courting adventure and travel.

The 1976 high school graduate’s parents owned Pet Land on Burlington’s Jefferson Street, where Marguerite spent Saturdays cleaning guinea pig cages. However, the wider world beckoned and she soon abandoned her furry charges to enroll at Southeastern Community College.

It was at SCC she decided on a career as a juvenile probation officer. However, the determination to assist children came much earlier.

“The reason for my decision to work with children probably came in 1968 when I was just in fifth grade,” Marguerite explained. “I knew of a child that had been killed by his mother’s boyfriend. That really made an impression on me and from there on — even at that early age — I knew I would help kids.”

It was at SCC that Marguerite met Mark, an agronomy student from the Danville area. A courtship and marriage followed. However, because they both wished to continue their education, they faced a problem in finding a school that would offer each of them degrees in their intended fields.

“We looked and there were just not that many schools that offered degrees in both criminal justice and agronomy,” Marguerite remembers. “But then we discovered that Northeastern Missouri gave bachelor’s degrees in both areas and we were off.”

In 1981, with college behind them, the Fehsekes found themselves in North Africa, and there Marguerite’s independent sensibilities and Midwestern values were sorely tried.

“We had been told what to expect but it still came as a shock,” she said. “Every day it was something else. If I went out by myself to buy something, often I would have to go around to the back door before they would wait on me.

“I remember going to the bank to cash my Peace Corps check and when I got to the head of the line, the cashier would not talk to me but only motioned me aside. I stood there waiting until everyone in line completed their business and left.

“Then the cashier came from behind the counter, walked to the door, locked it and drew down all the blinds. Only then would he cash my check. It was not a pleasant experience for an American girl.”

At the end of their Peace Corps tour, the couple returned to Burlington. Here, Mark worked in the county extension service and Marguerite became a juvenile probation officer.

Mark soon received a promotion to district soil conservation officer and the couple was required to move to Iowa City. There they remained for 18 years.

But Marguerite’s career choice was proving personally troubling. Because she tends to wear her heart on her sleeve, working with trouble youth was proving to be increasingly challenging.

“There were so many bright, positive children that you hoped you would not see them again as adults. But too often it did not work out that way,” she said.

Marguerite stepped away from juvenile probation work and entered into a new phase of her life to become a children’s minister at her church. When Mark took a promotion to the southern Iowa town of Corydon, Marguerite took her ministerial calling with her.

“It remained with me that I had to have a purpose in life,” she said. “And I found that new purpose as a children’s pastor at my church. I felt that I could still be a part of bringing out the best in kids.”

In Corydon, Marguerite’s passion for helping children came with them as the couple became active in the Optimist Club, a service organization.

In 2016, Mark retired and they returned to Burlington and Marguerite quickly joined the local Optimists.

“I was very enthusiastic about continuing my involvement with the Optimist Club,” Marguerite explained. “The club‘s motto is ‘A friend of the youth,’ and this is very important to me personally.”

Marguerite’s involvement with the organization led her to head up a successful drive to raise funds for combating childhood cancer. The Burlington group was able to raise $23,000 and received recognition from the national organization.

Marguerite’s involvement the Optimist Club led her to be named Iowa District Governor in 2018, and she has embarked on visiting every Optimist Club throughout Iowa.

Marguerite’s passion for helping youth continues to burn bright. A portion of the Optimists' mission statement seems tailored-made for her belief in community service. That statement reads: “to bring out the best in youth, our communities and ourselves.”

Burlington is fortunate Mark passed on the camel deal.

Everybody has a story to tell. Tell yours, or encourage someone you know to tell theirs, in 52 Faces, each week in The Hawk Eye. Call (319) 758-8148, or write to cneises@thehawkeye.com.