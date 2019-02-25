For Monday Feb. 25:

ARIES: (March 21-April 19) HHHH One-on-one relating helps to process an issue between you and a boss. Conversations open more possibilities than you could imagine. Keep processing new ideas and thoughts. Tonight: Quality time with a favorite person.

TAURUS: (April 20-May 20) HHHH You could be more forthright and direct than you have been for a while. Others listen while you air your feelings. You're opinionated and cannot expect everyone to understand where you're coming from. Tonight: Acting as though there is no tomorrow.

GEMINI: (May 21-June 20) HHH Dig into your work; accomplish as much as you can. You have many people around you who would like to visit or get advice from you. Keep your eye on the big picture. You will see quite a difference. Tonight: All smiles. Doing what you want to do.

CANCER: (June 21-July 22) HHHH You seem to be full of fun and willing to get past a repetitive problem. You might want to circulate and get feedback from someone who has had a similar experience. Stay on top of what's occurring. Tonight: Get extra z's.

LEO: (July 23-Aug. 22) HHHH You might be considering options that have been unfathomable until now. You could discuss breaking precedent. You might find that a solution involving a new approach is much more favorable. Make no announcement until you're totally sure of yourself. Tonight: Nap, then decide.

VIRGO: (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) HHHH You surmise that others don't recognize what you do for them. Therefore, you could decide to act like a free agent. You become more spontaneous. Understand your limits; ask questions to help others see what they can expect from you. Tonight: In the moment.

LIBRA: (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) HHHHH Your personality generally melts boundaries and creates more friendship and fun than you're aware of. Open up to a new opportunity that presents itself late in the day. You feel as though you cannot be stopped. Tonight: At a favorite haunt.

SCORPIO: (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) HHHH Push as hard as you need to. You could be more fluid and direct in how you approach a key person in your life. Listen to what you're hearing. If you do, you're about to make a big difference. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

SAGITTARIUS: (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) HHHHH Your ability to read between the lines could make a considerable difference in an outcome. Listen to news with a grain of salt; however, apply what you learn. Others find you to be unusually hip. Tonight: In the moment.

CAPRICORN: (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) HHHH Aim to maximize a meeting. You need more group support to handle a particular project. Because of the feedback you receive, you will be more creative than you have been in a sustained period. Tonight: Don't be subtle; go for what you want.

AQUARIUS: (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) HHHH Others make it clear that you're needed. Stay on top of a project. Be ready to take a stand if necessary. You gain a great deal of insight into a boss or friendship. Express your feelings and caring. Communication flourishes. Great ideas seem to pop up from nowhere. Tonight: Happily nestled with your friends.

PISCES: (Feb. 19-March 20) HHHH Look beyond the obvious. You will see a situation in a new light. As a result, you could resolve any problem that has been lingering. Don't worry; you'll be able to work and get ahead with a project. Your popularity soars to unprecedented levels. Tonight: Wherever great music is played.