Burlington elementary

Monday: Popcorn chicken, sweet potato fries, garden salad, diced pears.

Tuesday: Chicken patty in bun, baked beans, garden salad, whole red apple.

Wednesday: Spaghetti, tri tater, garden salad, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Cheese filled bread stick, marinara cup, green beans, garden salad, peaches.

Friday: Chicken drumstick, mashed potatoes, corn, orange, roll.

Danville

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato, potato wedges, fruit and veggie bar.

Wednesday: Fiestada pizza, salsa, sour cream, black beans, fruit and veggie bar.

Thursday: Fried chicken leg, mashed potatoes and gravy, dinner roll, margarine, fruit and veggie bar.

Friday: Walking tacos, corn, fruit and veggie bar.

Fort Madison

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Mandarin chicken, rice, romaine and spinach salad, apple.

Wednesday: Barbecue rib on bun, baked beans, orange wedges.

Thursday: Tuna and noodles, peas, strawberries.

Friday: Sloppy joe on bun, carrots, mixed fruit, sugar cookie.

Holy Trinity

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Chicken fajitas, lettuce, cheese, peaches, black beans.

Wednesday: Mandarin orange chicken, rice, peas, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Walking tacos, mandarin oranges, broccoli and cheese.

Friday: Grilled cheese, corn, pineapple, sandwich, cookie.

Mount Pleasant

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: No school.

Wednesday: Cheese and egg omelet, biscuit, sausage patty, tater tots, apple slices.

Thursday: Corn dog, baked beans, fresh carrots and ranch dip, tropical fruit.

Friday: Cheeseburger on whole grain bun, sweet potato fries, fresh broccoli and ranch dip, mandarin oranges, sugar cookie.

New London

Monday: Chicken noodle soup, grilled cheese, applesauce, carrot sticks.

Tuesday: Chicken patty on bun, smiles, fruit and veggie bar, side kick.

Wednesday: Spaghetti bake, bread stick, green beans, fruit and veggie bar.

Thursday: Cheese quesadillia, pizza, refried beans, fruit and veggie bar.

Friday: Sub sandwich, chips, fruit and veggie bar, side kick.

Notre Dame

Monday: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, corn, garden salad, whole pear.

Tuesday: Polish sausage in bun, tater babies, green beans, garden salad, kiwi apple juice cup.

Wednesday: Calzone, seasoned potato cubes, baby carrots, garden salad, raisins.

Thursday: Fiestada, oven fries, peas, garden salad, whole red apple.

Friday: Taco in a bag, tri-tater, black beans, garden salad, whole orange, salsa.

West Burlington

Monday: Chicken fajita, black beans, pears.

Tuesday: Pizza, corn, peaches.

Wednesday: Turkey and gravy, mashed potatoes, dinner roll, applesauce.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, sweet potato fries, mixed fruit, bread stick.

Friday: No school.

West Central

Monday: No school.

Tuesday: Grilled chicken, tater tots, peas, pears.

Wednesday: Mini tacos, refried beans, salsa, mixed fruit.

Thursday: Chicken fajitas, seasoned kidney beans, rice, apricots.

Friday: Corn dog, green beans, fresh broccoli, apple slices.

Winfield-Mount Union

Monday: Macaroni and cheese, smokies, baked beans, baby carrots, apple salad.

Tuesday: Nachos, refried beans, salsa, lettuce, tomato, cinnamon puff.

Wednesday: Chicken wrap, rice, lettuce, tomato, steamed carrots, tropical fruit, oatmeal cookie.

Thursday: Tacos, pepper strips, refried beans, tortilla chips, peaches.

Friday: Hot dog, fries, baked beans, mandarin oranges, ice cream.