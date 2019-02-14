Bassist Biscuit Miller promises to bring some funk and fun.

High energy blues will put a smile on your face and get you dancing Friday at The Washington.

Biscuit Miller and his band, The Mix, is a born entertainer and is at home on the stage and brings a fun and funky approach to the blues. He is known around the world for his huge, heartfelt smile as well as his antics as a world-class bassist turned front man.

The group has toured extensively ever since Biscuit won his first Blues Music Award (BMA) in 2012 for his second studio recording, “Blues With A Smile,” followed by a second BMA for Best Bass Player in 2017.

Biscuit was introduced to the bass for the first time at the age of eleven when visiting his friend, Datrick. It was in a corner collecting dust when the young Biscuit picked it up and started playing it. The four string electric bass belonged to Datrick’s older brother, Darnell, who taught him a couple of songs. Biscuit took to it immediately and thus began a love affair playing bass that has taken him places he could never have imagined.

He formed his first band, Clever, with childhood friend Ivan Wallace. They moved to Minneapolis in 1982. Soon after, a mutual friend, Joe Rowe introduced Biscuit to Sonny Rogers who taught him a lot about playing basic blues. During his time with Rogers, they recorded “They Call Me the Cat Daddy,” which won Rogers a Handy Award for Best New Artist.

Biscuit has played with other respected blues artists such as, Mojo Buford, formerly with Muddy Waters, and Lady Blue, backup vocalist for Ike and Tina Turner. One day, Biscuit received a phone call requesting him to come back home to sub for Chicago’s own legendary Lonnie Brooks who needed a bass player for one night. That one night lasted for more than ten years as Biscuit became the permanent bass player for the Lonnie Brooks Band.

In 2000 he formed Biscuit and The Mix to fill up some down-time and completed his first studio recording “Come Together.” Biscuit frequently could be found sitting in with the up and coming blues guitarist Anthony Gomes. During one of these sessions, he was asked to join the band full time and he spent the next five years touring with Gomes.

The show is 8 p.m. Saturday at The Washington 306 Washington St. in Burlington. Tickets available at the door.