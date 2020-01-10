Diving into the personal and private lives of other people is usually frowned upon, but when it comes to the personal lives of celebrities, some people can’t get enough. From unions and breakups to scandals and feuds, celebrity gossip provides an escape from our daily routines and allows fans to bond with others with the same interests. To get you caught up on the latest celebrity news and gossip, here are a few podcasts to listen to.

We Hear

From The New York Posts’ Page Six column, the We Hear podcast breaks down the biggest stories of the week and takes a look behind the scenes. Page Six editors Maggie Coughlan and Ian Mohr use their inside sources to get all the latest celebrity dirt. Recent episodes include "Meghan and Harry prepare to MEGXIT," "Gwyneth Paltrow’s showing off her Goops" and "A Vegan Friendly Golden Globes Recap."

Find it: https://pagesix.com/podcasts/

Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald

Comedian and mother of three Heather McDonald spends her free time diving into the juiciest stories of pop culture. In between headlining at theaters across the country, McDonald covers everything from Hollywood to her real-life drama. Along with guests, McDonald gives her opinions and answers the latest questions about celebrities. Recent episodes include "RHONJ Jennifer Aydin, The Bachelor & Vanderpump Rules," "Comedian Sarah Colonna, Golden Globes & Sister Wives" and "Don’t F with Cats, Infidelity stories and Furries."

Find it: https://heathermcdonald.net/

Escape to Reality

Breaking down all things reality TV, celebrity gossips Geneva and Justine take a deep dive into all the messy reality television. They cover shows such as "90 Day Fiance," Bravo shows and "Love After Lockup." Recent episodes include "Love After Lockup: What’s An Embryo?" "90 Day Fiance: You Know He’s Like Poor" and "Bravo Breakdown: Smashton’s Out Of His Cage."

Find it: https://escapetoreality.libsyn.com/

Gossiping Heifers

The comedy sister duo of Michelle and Rochelle look at the latest headlines and celebrity gossip to let you know what you need to know most. The sisters also give their commentary on politics, careers, relationships and include comedy sketches. Recent episodes include "You dropped the bomb on me," "J Anthony Brown Political Scoop Segment" and "Bronchitis."

Find it: https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/michele-thompkins/gossiping-heifers