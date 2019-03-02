The United States Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C., are heading out on a nine-day community relations tour this month, with five performances in Iowa, including a performance at Stephens Auditorium, on Wednesday, March 13, at 7 p.m.

The concert is free and open to the public. Tickets are required for entrance and can be printed online at www.eventbrite.com. Tickets can also be picked up at the Iowa State Center ticket office, First National Bank in Ames and Ankeny, and at the door on the day of the show.

Chief Master Sgt. Stacy Newbrough Ascione, principal flutist and chief of the USAF Concert Band, is thrilled to be returning to her home state on this tour.

“It has been over a decade since this ensemble has performed in the state of Iowa,” said Ascione, who is originally from Iowa City. “I’m very thankful to have grown up in the state of Iowa and I would not be where I am today if it weren’t for its exceptional music programs and inspirational teachers. I am honored to be representing not only the United States Air Force, but also the state of Iowa.”

In addition to daily tour performances, members of the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants will also be mentoring students in local communities through the Advancing Innovation through Music (AIM) educational outreach program.

On a typical AIM visit, Air Force Band members work with individual instrument groups at a local school, focusing on skills such as proper technique, musical phrasing and correct posture. Then, the groups combine as a whole in a “side-by-side” rehearsal demonstration, where the students can hear how the music they are working on is performed at a professional level.

“Our AIM program has been an outstanding success, allowing us to reach over 100,000 students in the Washington, D.C., area over the last five years with music clinics, side-by-side performances and rehearsals with school groups and professional music demonstrations,” said Colonel Don Schofield, commander and conductor of the USAF Band. “As we tour across the nation performing our community outreach mission, AIM fills a vital role in helping us connect the Air Force to our communities.”

The U.S. Air Force Concert Band and Singing Sergeants are two of the six performing ensembles within the United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force.

Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., the U.S. Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and positively impacts the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

The U.S. Air Force Band has received international exposure by creating highly popular and successful holiday flash mob videos over the past five years. These videos were viewed by more than 50 million people on YouTube and were featured on major worldwide news networks.

In 2015 and 2016, the Concert Band and Singing Sergeants were the featured performing ensemble of the nationally broadcast Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular in New York City.