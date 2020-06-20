Scott Reddish was recognized by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Iowa (ABC) virtually with the Outstanding Graduate Award.

He was one of 314 students as 2020 graduates of the association’s apprenticeship program. The graduates completed 576 hours of classroom training and 8,000 on-the-job training hours.

The Outstanding Graduate Award is given to the exceptional apprentice in each trade. Each of these graduates was nominated by an instructor based on attendance, attitude, effort, grades, participation and for going above and beyond.

Reddish trade was sheet metal with Brockway Mechanical & Roofing Co.

• • •

Laura Brinck has been hired as Iowa State Bank & Trust Co.’s newest vice president of lending.

Brinck has worked with farmers and investors in southeast Iowa for the past 22 years as a lender with Farm Credit Services of America.

Prior to being an agricultural lender, she worked for a community bank in Mount Pleasant as a loan assistant in the real estate, commercial, and agricultural lending departments. Her passion is working with customers and seeing their farming operations grow and prosper.

"I am excited to be a part of the Iowa State Bank & Trust lending team," said Brinck. "It gives me great pleasure to work with customers to meet their financial needs, and to be part of their business successes. I look forward to developing new customer relationships in southeast Iowa."

• • •

Max Mercer has joined Danville State Savings Bank as a vice president and loan officer.

Mercer is a native of Burlington, a graduate of Burlington High School and a 2017 graduate of the University of Iowa with a degree in business management. He was a commercial loan officer in Moline, Illinois, for the past three years.

"I’m excited to be working for a bank with such a great foundation and customers," said Mercer. "I’m looking forward to helping grow Danville Bank and foster some great relationships both in Danville and the surrounding communities."