DES MOINES — A new small grant from the Iowa Economic Development Authority may help self-employed workers impacted by the coronavirus spread.

The Authority announced a grant Wednesday for small businesses without any employees. The owners would be eligible for grants ranging from $5,000-$10,000.

To be eligible, the business must be certified by the Authority as a Targeted Small Business. The owners must be women, minorities or people with disabilities. The business must earn no more than $4 million in annual gross income.

If owners are not already certified by the state as Targeted Small Businesses, they can apply on the Authority's website by April 10.

To get the grant, owners have to submit a different application. Business owners will need to submit:

• A three-month income statement

• A document showing the business's revenue in March 2019

• A document showing the business's revenue in March 2020 (so far)

• A balance sheet

• A business W-9 form

Owners also must explain when they formed the business, how the coronavirus has impacted their business, how much revenue they think they lost from March 15 to April 15 and a description of how they would use the money from the state.

Business owners cannot use the money to pay off debts incurred prior to March 17.

The announcement came after the state announced grants of up to $25,000 for small businesses with between two and 25 employees.

Tyler Jett covers jobs and the economy for the Register. Contact him at tjett@registermedia.com.