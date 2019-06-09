Join Reiman Gardens for Pollinator Fest on June 22, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event is in celebration of National Pollinator Week. Visit a variety of fun and educational displays, including live pollinators and plants, and interactive pollinator-themed activities. This event will happen rain or shine.

Activities include things like watching a video about pollinators, seeing insects with the Insect Zoo, doing pollinator-themed crafts, observing a honey bee hive, enjoying a pollen and honey tasting, learning about butterfly rearing and so much more! In celebration of pollinators, admission will be free for everyone all day long on June 22.