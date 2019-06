Collins-Maxwell junior Mikayla Houge is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Houge struck out 30 batters and only gave up one hit with no walks over 14 innings for the No. 1 (Class 1A) Collins-Maxwell softball team in victories over Don Bosco (5-0) and Colo-NESCO (6-0). Houge also homered twice and picked up three runs and RBIs apiece against Colo-NESCO, and doubled and knocked in two runs versus Don Bosco.