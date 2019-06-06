• Kurt Sernett of Kelley was one of 50 Central College students inducted into the college’s chapter of The National Society of Leadership and Success during an April ceremony.

• Cooper Davis of Collins was recently named to the dean’s list of Mount Marty College (MMC) in Yankton, S.D., for the spring 2019 semester. The dean’s list is comprised of undergraduate students completing a full-time load of graded coursework with a minimum term GPA of 3.5.

• Taylor Mason of Huxley and Clint Bennethum of Sheldahl have been named to the president’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. To qualify, students must attain a GPA of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.

• Aimee Good of Huxley been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines. To qualify, students must attain a GPA between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.

• Samuel Reinhold of Collins is currently attending an intensive language program at the Center for Japanese Studies at Nanzan University in Nagoya, Japan. The summer program includes a two-day field trip to Kyoto, the former Imperial capital of Japan. Reinhold is a senior informatics major at the University of Iowa.

• Gavin Nop and Matthew Rayman, both of Huxley, were initiated into the Phi Beta Kappa Honor Society at Iowa State University during an award ceremony on May 5. This prestigious honor society, founded in 1776, recognizes students for outstanding academic achievement in a broad curriculum in the liberal arts and sciences.

In addition, Gavin Nop was the recipient of the Edward Allen Award in the mathematical disciplines.