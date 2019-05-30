• Shawn King has joined the United States Army under the Delayed Enlistment Program. The program allows new recruits to delay reporting for basic military training for up to 270 days while they finish their educations and prepare for their military careers.

As a recruit, the soldier will have many options available to learn new skills while serving our country and will become eligible to receive more than $37,440 toward a college education and $50,000 for repayment of qualifying college loans.

After completion of basic military training, the soldier may receive advanced individual training in a career job specialty prior to being assigned to a permanent duty station.

He is a 2012 graduate of Ballard High School.

• Simpson College celebrated student success with Honors Convocation on April 24.

Nathan Carlin of Huxley received the Outstanding Senior in Secondary Education and the E.G. Booth Award. The selection is made by the faculty in the education department based on academic achievement, student teaching performance, professional and ethical behavior, commitment to the profession of education and the ability to motivate and inspire their students. The E.G. Booth award is given to a senior in education who is outstanding in athletics and has also shown excellence in teaching and scholarship.

Annemarie McCormick of Polk City received the Leadership in Education. This award is given to an outstanding senior who exhibits the following characteristics: envisions a high quality education for all and collaborates with others to achieve this goal; thinks deeply and asks the hard questions; advocates for students and puts their development and learning before self; serves in roles of influence within and outside of the college classroom; takes the initiative and is self-directed and works to improve the lives of others and the broader global community.

Stephanie Twohey of Collins received the Doft Science Honor Award. The Doft Science Honor recognizes those students who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in the natural sciences.

• Nash Bucher of Huxley was one of 198 Central College students who graduated with bachelor’s degrees in May 2019. Bucher received a bachelor’s degree in business management.

• Amelia Lesher of Cambridge was named to the Bradley University spring 2019 dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.

Lesher is majoring in FCS dietetics.