Ballard senior Rachel Newell is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Newell ran a PR 100-meter dash time of 12.87 seconds during the Class 3A girls’ preliminaries last Thursday at the state coed track meet in Des Moines. The performance gave her a spot in Saturday’s finals. Newell was also part of Ballard’s distance medley relay team that placed 19th on Friday.