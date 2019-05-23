The Dillard Lowe family of Maxwell had five sons. All of them served their country covering three major wars or conflicts. This year, the Nevada Patriotic Council has chosen the two remaining brothers, Elbert and Robert, as Honorary Parade Marshals.

Elbert was the middle son. He received his education in the Maxwell schools and then continued to help his father on the farm until he was drafted into the U.S. Army in 1953. He took his basic training at Fort Riley, Kansas. After training for the infantry, he was transferred first to Stuttgart, then later to Ulm, Germany. While stationed in Ulm, he spent most of his time training in field maneuvers in preparation for action in Korea. In 1955, he came home after numerous peace talks had failed to reach a signed peace treaty between North and South Korea. Today they are still not a united country, divided by the DMZ or demilitarized zone, where Americans still serve.

Elbert came home and returned to farming. He married his high school sweetheart, Mary Bernice Toben of Maxwell. He later went to work for Speckeen Construction and moved to Nevada. He and Bernice raised two children, Rodney and Liz. He later joined Donnelley Marketing until he retired. Elbert continues to support the American principles he served as a member of the William F Ball American Legion Post 48 in Nevada. Thank you, Elbert, for your devotion and service to our great nation.

Brother Robert “Bob” Lowe was the youngest of the five brothers. He, too, received his education in the Maxwell school system. He was drafted into the U.S. Army and received his basic training at Fort Bliss, Texas. This was followed by AIT or Advanced Individual Training at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. Here he was trained in driving light vehicle trucks and jeeps. In May of 1968 he was transferred to Vietnam. His first assignment was at Vung Tau, where he drove the 1st Sergeant and the Captain. He was later transferred to Dang Tam, and then to Vinh Long, where he was assigned as a welder in the motor pool. He returned to the United States in May of 1969 and was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, Colo.

After his service, Bob and wife Marilyn returned to Nevada where he went back to work for Specaeen Construction. They raised two sons, Jason and Jeremy, who they enjoy spending time with, along with their two granddaughters. Thank you, Bob, for your service and dedication to our country.