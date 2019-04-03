The Story County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved revised changes to their economic development process and policies that included amendments and modification of language that were discussed in the March 26 meeting.

In a discussion regarding the economic development policies, the board agreed during last week’s meeting to change the language in the Tax Increment Financing (TIF) documents — opting for a stipulation of no TIF rebates, grants, loans or assistance to private businesses.

One of the additional changes to the TIF is that housing development, rehabilitation and conversion projects will now be eligible under Urban Renewal Area Program TIF assistance.

There is also a change to the pre-application conference application process to receive funding through the Urban Renewal Area Program. County staff will hold their information session to review applications on the third Tuesday of April, instead of the first Tuesday of April.

Other news:

• The board made two proclamations on Tuesday, proclaiming the week of April 15-21 as National Volunteer Week, and proclaiming the month of April 2019 as National Volunteer Month.

• The board approved a request for $5,850 toward the addition of concrete pads and a sidewalk to the Animal Control facility.

• Supervisor Rick Sanders said that a group working with the county’s new interoperable system, Project StoryComm, will be coming to the Board of Supervisors meeting on April 23, and is tentatively set to appear at an upcoming Ames City Council meeting in April.