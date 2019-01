Ballard sophomore Cassidy Thompson is the Tri-County Times Athlete of the Week. Thompson put up 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the No. 13 (Class 4A) Ballard girls’ basketball team in a 42-26 victory over Bondurant-Farrar Friday in Huxley. Thompson also had six rebounds and three blocks in the Bombers’ 50-36 victory at Boone on Jan. 24.