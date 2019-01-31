Helping Hands, a volunteer youth organization, is sponsoring its 33rd annual 3 on 3 Basketball Tournament, to be held in the South Hardin Middle School gym in Hubbard on Saturday, March 16.

There are girls’ and boys’ divisions in grades two-four, five-six, seven-eight, nine-10, 11-12 and post-high school. The two-four, five-six and seven-eight divisions will start playing on Saturday morning as close as possible to 8 a.m., nine-10 and 11-12 at 4 p.m. and post-high school at 6:36 p.m. Awards will be given to all four places in both of the Championship and Consolation brackets—-trophies, T-shirts, medals, or ribbons—-depending on the final standing. The cost is $39 for each three-person team.

If you are interested in playing, please contact Lynn Brinkmeyer, PO Box 22, Hubbard, IA 50122; call 641-864-2742 or 641-751-3645; e-mail helpinghands3on3@yahoo.com or millauto@netins.net; FB message to Lynn Andrews Brinkmeyer.