Caitlyn Green of Polk City graduated from Simpson College on Dec. 15, with a BA in criminal justice.

Benjamin Harrison of Polk City was named to the 2018 fall semester dean’s list at Simpson College. Students named to the dean’s list earned a 3.70 - 3.99 GPA.

Nikki Strong of Huxley, an online student, has been named to the dean’s list at Buena Vista University for terms one and two. Students named to the dean’s list must have a minimum grade point average of 3.5 for the two terms.